The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Gets 2nd Season

The first major event for the television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series announced on Sunday that a second season has been green-lit. The original novel illustrator Hanekoto drew the new season's teaser visual.



© 佐伯さん・SBクリエイティブ／アニメ「お隣の天使様」製作委員会

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

The first season starred:

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) supervised the first season at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) directed the season. Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) was in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) adapted Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) composed the music. Masayoshi Ōishi performed the opening theme song "Gift," and Manaka Iwami is performed the ending theme song "Chiisana Koi no Uta" (A Little Love Song).

The first season premiered on Tokyo MX on January 7 at 10:30 p.m. JST. The series also aired on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

Saekisan began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in December 2018. SB Creative 's GA Bunko imprint began publishing the story in print volumes with illustrations by Hanekoto in June 2019. A manga adaptation launched on the Manga UP! service in January 2022.

