Crunchyroll to Stream Technoroid Overmind, High Card, Nijiyon, The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, More Anime

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it has licensed the Technoroid Overmind , Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2, D4DJ All Mix , High Card , Nijiyon, Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God Season 2, and The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime for the winter 2023 season.

Technoroid Overmind — the television anime portion of Noriyasu Agematsu , RUCCA , and Elements Garden 's Technoroid multimedia project — premiered on Wednesday. The anime airs on TV Tokyo and TV Osaka , and streams on many platforms in Japan including ABEMA , DMM TV , Amazon Prime Video , Hulu , d Anime Store , and more. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The anime was delayed from July 2022 because its production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed in April 2022 due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with COVID-19.

The story of "wretched, beautiful androids" is set on the entertainment tower Babel, the new source of hope for humanity after climate change has submerged the world underwater. Several unique musical units compete to rise to the top of Babel, by moving the hearts of both humans and androids with their performances.

Ka Hee Im (episode director on Aikatsu Stars! , Aikatsu Friends! , Sonny Boy , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is directing the Technoroid Overmind anime at Doga Kobo and Ai Yoshimura (director on Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is supervising. Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi ( number24 ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny ).

The Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime will premiere on TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel, Amazon Prime Video , U-NEXT , and d Anime Store in Japan on January 14. Crunchyroll will begin streaming the anime on January 13 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

The D4DJ anime's second season D4DJ All Mix will premiere on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels on January 13 at 11:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

There will be an advanced screening of the first episode for the Bushiroad New Year event on January 9.

The season will feature all six in-universe units including Lyrical Lily. Cast members are returning from the previous season. Maiko Irie is replacing Kanon Shizaki as the character Rei Togetsu in the franchise . Kanon Nanaki is replacing Ami Maeshima as the character Ibuki Niijima.

D4DJ First Mix director Seiji Mizushima is now the chief director of D4DJ All Mix at SANZIGEN Animation Studio , and Daisuke Suzuki is directing. Go Zappa is returning to handle the series composition. Ryōhei Sataka ( Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix ) is working on the music.

The anime for the poker-themed High Card multimedia project will premiere on the AT-X channel on January 9 at 8:00 p.m. (6:00 a.m. EST), and it will also run on Tokyo MX , TV Aichi , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS11 . Crunchyroll will stream it in North America, Central America, South America, Europe (excluding France, French-speaking territories, Spain, and Portugal), Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Indepedent States.

Kadokawa describes the story:

After discovering that his orphanage was on the brink of closing due to financial stress, Finn, who was living freely on the streets, set out for a casino with the aim of making a fortune.

However, nothing could have prepared Finn for the nightmare that was awaiting him.

Once there, Finn encountered a car chase and bloody shootout caused by a man's “lucky” card. Finn will eventually learn what the shootout was about.

The world order can be controlled by a set of 52 X-Playing cards with the power to bestow different superhuman powers and abilities to the ones that possess them.

With these cards, people can access the hidden power of the “buddy” that can be found within themselves. There is a secret group of players called High Card, who have been directly ordered by the king of Fourland to collect the cards that have been scattered throughout the kingdom, while moonlighting as employees of the luxury car maker Pinochle.

Scouted to become the group's fifth member, Finn soon joins the players on a dangerous mission to find these cards. "All you need in life are manners, dignity, and the will to bet on your own life." However, Who's Who, the rival car maker obsessed with defeating Pinochle, and the Klondikes, the infamous Mafia family, stand in the way of the gang. A frenzied battle amongst these card obsessed players, fueled by justice, desire, and revenge, is about to begin! Are you ready? It's Showdown!!

Publisher TMS , author Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui franchise ), and his younger brother Hikaru Muno ( Kakegurui novel) are credited with the original work, and Ebimo is credited as the original character designer. Junichi Wada ( The Disappearance of Nagato Yuki-chan , Caligula, Sakugan ) is directing the anime at Studio Hibari . Naoki Kuroyanagi is overseeing the series scripts, and Kenichi Yamashita , Kazuhiko Inukai , and Shingo Nagai are writing the scripts. Nozomi Kawano is designing the characters, and Ryō Takahashi is composing the music. TMS Entertainment is producing the anime.

The short television anime of Miyakohito 's four-panel manga spinoff Nijiyon ~Love Live! Nijigasaki Gakuen School Idol Dōkōkai Yon-Koma will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels on Friday at 9:54 p.m. (7:54 a.m. EST). Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and India.

The manga already has a "video version" that runs on YouTube .

The first season of the main Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel as well as on the Bandai Channel , Line Live, and YouTube Live streaming services in October 2020. The second season premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and later streamed an English dub .

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Nijigasaki High School is known for their diverse subjects and the freedom they give to students. Second-year student Yu Takasaki has been turned on to the charms of school idols, so she knocks on the door of the School Idol Club with her friend, Ayumu Uehara. Sometimes friends, sometimes rivals, the members of this club each contribute their own thoughts and motivations to the group.

The anime of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami ( Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God ) characters will premiere on Tokyo MX and DMM TV on January 10 at 1:00 a.m. (effectively, January 11). It will then launch on other networks and websites on January 15. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, and India.

Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it debuted in Japan, and the service described the story:

Welcome to the world of the Egyptian gods. This is where the famous gods of Ancient Egypt, from Anubis to Thoth, live their lives freely. How freely, you ask? Bastet appears out of nowhere, singing and dancing. Medjed is always stone-faced. Horus works a part-time job. Set is devoted to pulling pranks. Ra's off traveling and rarely comes home... All the Gods basically just do whatever they want! These cute mascot Egyptian deities make the most of their unrestrained divine lives. The extremely popular characters of " Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God " now have their own anime!

Singer yuka is credited with the original work. Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories ) is returning to direct the second season at Typhoon Graphics . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is again overseeing the series scripts, Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) is returning as character designer. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is again composing the music.

The television anime of Saekisan 's The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten ( Otonari no Tenshi-sama ni Itsu no Ma ni ka Dame Ningen ni Sareteita Ken ) light novel series will premiere on Tokyo MX on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. JST. The series will then air on BS NTV and AT-X . Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and it describes the romantic comedy:

Amane lives alone in an apartment, and the most beautiful girl in school, Mahiru, lives just next door. They've almost never spoken—until the day he sees her in distress on a rainy day and lends her his umbrella. To return the favor, she offers him help around the house, and a relationship slowly begins to blossom as the distance between them closes…

Kenichi Imaizumi ( Brynhildr in the Darkness , third Kingdom season) is supervising the anime at project No.9 , and Li Hua Wang (name romanization not confirmed) is directing the series. (Imaizumi was previously listed as the director of the series and Wang was not previously listed among the staff.) Keiichirō Ōchi ( Adachi and Shimamura , The Quintessential Quintuplets ) is in charge of the series scripts. Takayuki Noguchi ( Queen's Blade: Rebellion , Cinderella Nine ) is adapting Hanekoto 's original character designs for animation. Moe Hyūga ( O Maidens in Your Savage Season , Steins;Gate 0 ) is composing the music.

Source: Crunchyroll (Kyle Cardine)



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.