Kadokawa, TMS, Sammy Reveal High Card Multimedia Project With Planned Anime, Manga, Novels

Publisher Kadokawa , anime studio TMS Entertainment , and entertainment company Sammy Corporation revealed the High Card multimedia project on Wednesday. The project is themed after the game of Poker. The companies revealed the project will include planned anime, manga, and novels.

Author Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui franchise) his younger brother Hikaru Muno ( Kakegurui novel) are credited with the original work, and Ebimo is credited as the character designer.

Kawamoto and Muno are also working on the Build Dive -#00000 (Code Black)- television anime together as part of the Build Divide multimedia project with media company Aniplex , card game design company Yūhodō, and animation studio LIDEN FILMS .

Sources: High Card franchise's website and Twitter account via Game Yoridori SubCul Midori Park