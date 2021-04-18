Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto Creates Build Divide, Aniplex's 1st Trading Card Game with Original Anime

Media company Aniplex , card game design company Yūhodō, and animation studio LIDEN FILMS announced a new multimedia project titled Build Divide , with Kakegurui manga writer Homura Kawamoto and his younger brother Hikaru Muno credited for the original work. The project will have a trading card game, as well as an original television anime project titled Build Dive -#00000 (Code Black)- . It is Aniplex 's first trading card game with an original anime project.

The first cours (quarter of a year) of the anime will premiere in October later this year, with the card game also debuting in the same month. The second cours will premiere in April 2022.

The project is set in "New Kyoto," where a new governing lord is decided through one's skills at a card game. The anime will center around a boy and a "guard" that he can materialize.

Yuki Komada ( Killing Bites , Blade of the Immortal 2019 episode director) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , while Yoriko Tomita ( As Miss Beelzebub Likes , Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won't Lose ) is in charge of the series scripts. Shinpei Tomooka ( Inukami! , Sekirei , Trinity Seven ) is designing the characters.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019. A sequel live-action film will open in Japan this May.

Kawamoto's brother Hikaru Muno penned the Kakegurui Trip and Kakegurui Joker spinoff novels.