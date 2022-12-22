'Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God 2' Net Anime Premieres on January 10

The official website for the anime of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami ( Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God ) characters revealed on Thursday that the second season will premiere on Tokyo MX and DMM TV on January 10 at 1:00 a.m. (effectively, January 11). It will then launch on other networks and websites on January 15.

The anime's website announced in May that the cast and staff from the first season will return for the new season.

The anime recently announced the addition of Junichi Suwabe as Sebok, the crocodile-themed Egyptian god for the second season's cast.

Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories ) is returning to direct the second season at Typhoon Graphics . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is again overseeing the series scripts, Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) is returning as character designer. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is again composing the music.

Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it debuted in Japan.

