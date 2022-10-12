'Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God 2' Net Anime Casts Junichi Suwabe

Suwabe to play crocodile-themed Egyptian god Sobek

The official website for the anime of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami ( Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God ) characters revealed a new cast member for the anime's second season on Tuesday:

Junichi Suwabe as Sobek, an Egyptian god associated with the crocodile

The anime's website announced in May that the cast and staff from the first season will return for the new season.

The anime's returning cast members include:

Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories ) is returning to direct the second season at Typhoon Graphics . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is again overseeing the series scripts, Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) is returning as character designer. Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is again composing the music.

The first anime season streamed on U-NEXT , d Anime Store , Abema TV , FOD, Bandai Channel , GyaO! , and YouTube in Japan, starting in December 2020. Singer yuka was credited with the original work

Crunchyroll streamed the first anime season as it debuted in Japan, and the service described the story:

Welcome to the world of the Egyptian gods. This is where the famous gods of Ancient Egypt, from Anubis to Thoth, live their lives freely. How freely, you ask? Bastet appears out of nowhere, singing and dancing. Medjed is always stone-faced. Horus works a part-time job. Set is devoted to pulling pranks. Ra's off traveling and rarely comes home... All the Gods basically just do whatever they want! These cute mascot Egyptian deities make the most of their unrestrained divine lives. The extremely popular characters of " Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God " now have their own anime!





Sources: Tōtotsu ni Egypt anime's website, Animate Times