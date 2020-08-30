Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami Net Anime Reveals Promo Video, Staff, More Cast, December Debut

The official website for the television anime of yuka's Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami (Suddenly, Egyptian Gods) characters revealed a promotional video, December online debut, staff, and nine more cast members for the show on Saturday.

The new cast members include:

The previously announced cast members are:

The anime will stream on U-NEXT , d Anime Store , Abema TV, FOD, Bandai Channel , GyaO! , and YouTube in Japan starting in December. yuka is credited with the original work, and Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories ) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is overseeing the series scripts, Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music. Frontier Works is producing the anime.

The image of the Egyptian god Medjed became famous in Japan in 2012, after the British Museum held an exhibit on ancient Egypt at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo. The character's simple design spawned fan art, merchandise, comics, games, and other works that featured the character. Goodia, Inc. released the Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ (Egy-love! Egyptian Gods and Love) gag otome game, which included Medjed and other Egyptian gods in a school setting. The Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ [Idol Edition] follow-up featured the gods in a male idol industry setting.

Medjed was the protagonist of the Kamigami no Ki anime in 2016.

