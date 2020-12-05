Crunchyroll Streams 'Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God' Anime

Company streams anime on December 6

Crunchyroll announced on its website on Saturday that it will stream the anime of yuka's Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God ( Tōtotsu ni Egypt Kami ) characters from December 6. The company will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and in the Commonwealth of Independent States.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Welcome to the world of the Egyptian gods. This is where the famous gods of Ancient Egypt, from Anubis to Thoth, live their lives freely. How freely, you ask? Bastet appears out of nowhere, singing and dancing. Medjed is always stone-faced. Horus works a part-time job. Set is devoted to pulling pranks. Ra's off traveling and rarely comes home... All the Gods basically just do whatever they want! These cute mascot Egyptian deities make the most of their unrestrained divine lives. The extremely popular characters of "Oh, Suddenly Egyptian God" now have their own anime!

The anime will premiere in Japan on December 7 at 12:00 p.m. JST.

The anime will stream on U-NEXT , d Anime Store , Abema TV, FOD, Bandai Channel , GyaO! , and YouTube in Japan . yuka is credited with the original work, and Katsuya Kikuchi ( Idol Memories ) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics . Yuichiro Higashide ( Fate/Apocrypha ) is overseeing the series scripts, Rena Okuyama ( The Royal Tutor , Idol Memories ) is the character designer and chief animation director, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is composing the music. Frontier Works is producing the anime.

The cast members include:

The image of the Egyptian god Medjed became famous in Japan in 2012, after the British Museum held an exhibit on ancient Egypt at the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo. The character's simple design spawned fan art , merchandise, comics, games, and other works that featured the character. Goodia, Inc. released the Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ (Egy-love! Egyptian Gods and Love) gag otome game, which included Medjed and other Egyptian gods in a school setting. The Egykoi! ~Egypt Kami to Koishi yo~ [Idol Edition] follow-up featured the gods in a male idol industry setting.

Medjed was the protagonist of the Kamigami no Ki anime in 2016.

Source: Crunchyroll (Joseph Luster)