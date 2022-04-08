D4DJ Anime Gets D4DJ All Mix 2nd Season in Winter 2023

The official website for the D4DJ franchise announced on Friday that the anime is getting a second season titled D4DJ All Mix that will premiere in winter 2023. The season will feature all six in-universe units including Lyrical Lily. More information will be revealed at a later date.

The D4DJ Double Mix special, the second main anime in the franchise , will premiere this summer. The special will be a self-contained episode centering around the Merm4id and Rondo groups.

D4DJ First Mix director Seiji Mizushima is now the chief director of D4DJ Double Mix at SANZIGEN Animation Studio , and Daisuke Suzuki is directing. Both Merm4id and Rondo are collaborating on new music specifically for the special's concert segment, and Merm4id's music producer Kazushi Miyakoda is working on the music.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise , premiered in Japan in October 2020. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube on January 17, 2021.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

A series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix that began airing within the franchise 's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV on February 5, 2021. The shorts feature the members of the in-universe groups Happy Around!, Peaky P-key, Photon Maiden, Merm4id, Rondo, and Lyrical Lily. The anime streams on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.