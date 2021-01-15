D4DJ First Mix Anime's English Dub Streams on Sunday

Bushiroad announced on Friday that English-dubbed versions of D4DJ First Mix , the television anime in Bushiroad 's D4DJ multimedia project, will debut on the D4DJ Global YouTube Channel on January 17 at 12:00 a.m. EST. The first three episodes with launch simultaneously. The Latin American Spanish-dubbed version will then debut in early February.

Japanese voice actor Karin Kagami is reprising her role of Maho Akashi from the Japanese version in the English dub . The announcement noted that Kagami was born in the United States and attended international school after returning to Japan.

Bang Zoom! Entertainment is producing both the English and Latin American Spanish dubs. The first six episodes of the anime's Chinese dub are already available on the series' official YouTube channel.

The anime premiered in Japan on October 30. Advance streaming of the anime's first episode began on the official D4DJ YouTube channel on October 22.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) directed the anime at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise, Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ). Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani was the executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura provided the original story. Masahiro Nakayama was the supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) was the music producer. The project's in-story "Happy Around!" DJ unit performed the opening theme song "Guruguru DJ Turn!!" for the anime. Nana Mizuki (voice of Airi Amano) and Raychell performed the ending theme song, a cover of the popular 1995 song "WOW WAR TONIGHT ~Toki niwa Okose yo Movement~."

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

The D4DJ-The story of Happy Around!- manga launched in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine's November issue on October 8. Moroko Kurasaki is drawing the manga, which centers on the Happy Around! unit. Shirokuma launched the franchise's D4DJ 4-koma mix! manga in Monthly Bushiroad on September 8. The four-panel manga features all six units, starting with Happy Around!, and centers on their daily lives. The D4DJ: The starting of Photon Maiden manga centering on the titular group Photon Maiden launched on November 6.

Game developer Donuts' D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices launched on October 25.

Source: Press release