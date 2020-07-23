D4DJ Unit 'Happy Around!' Performs D4DJ First Mix TV Anime's Opening Song

Bushiroad announced on Wednesday that the D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) project's "Happy Around!" DJ unit is performing the opening theme song for D4DJ First Mix , the multimedia project's television anime. Ko Nakamura penned the lyrics to the song, and Hyadain composed the song.

Bushiroad also unveiled the music video for the "Photon Maiden" unit's "A lot of life song," which features animation by the television anime's SANZIGEN Animation Studio .

Bushiroad previously announced that anime director Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) is directing the anime part at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise , Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ).

Bushiroad had acquired 8.2% of SANZIGEN Animation Studio in December.

Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani is executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura is credited with the original story. Masahiro Nakayama is supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) is music producer.

Following after BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch this fall.

Source: Anime! Anime! (気賀沢 昌志)