D4DJ Franchise Gets New Manga About Photon Maiden

The official Twitter account for Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app revealed on Friday that the app will launch a new manga in Bushiroad 's D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) multimedia project on November 6. The manga is titled D4DJ: The starting of Photon Maiden , and will center on the titular group Photon Maiden.

Another manga, D4DJ: The story of Happy Around! , launched in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine in its November issue on October 8. Moroko Kurasaki is drawing the manga, which centers on the Happy Around! unit.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Shirokuma launched the franchise 's D4DJ 4-koma mix! manga in Monthly Bushiroad on September 8. The four-panel manga features all six units, starting with Happy Around!, and centers on their daily lives.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix smartphone rhythm game that launched on October 25.

The franchise is inspiring the D4DJ First Mix television anime, which premiered in Japan on Friday . The series is streaming on Funimation , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Ani-One Asia , Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer. The anime will be available in 15 languages, with dubs in three languages.

Source: Magazine Pocket app's Twitter account