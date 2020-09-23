Funimation Streams D4DJ First Mix Anime, Which Debuts in Japan on October 30

Bushiroad's D4DJ project also includes rhythm game app debuting on October 25

Funimation announced on Wednesday that it will stream D4DJ First Mix , the television anime for Bushiroad 's D4DJ multimedia project. as part of its Fall 2020 streaming lineup. The project's official Twitter account also revealed on Wednesday that the anime will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels on October 30 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

Following after BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Seiji Mizushima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , Mobile Suit Gundam 00 , Un-Go ) is directing the anime at SANZIGEN Animation Studio ( BanG Dream! franchise , Monster Strike the Animation , BBK/BRNK ). Bushiroad is credited with the original work, and the company's founder and president Takaaki Kidani is the executive producer. BanG Dream! 's Ko Nakamura is credited with the original story. Masahiro Nakayama is the supervising producer, and Shigeru Saitō ( The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya , Lucky Star ) is the music producer. The project's in-story "Happy Around!" DJ unit is performing the opening theme song for the anime.

Bushiroad had acquired 8.2% of SANZIGEN Animation Studio in December. Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix rhythm game for mobile devices. The game is scheduled to launch on October 25.