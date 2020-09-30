D4DJ Franchise Gets New Manga on October 8

Moroko Kurasaki draws manga about Happy Around! unit

The official website of Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine revealed on Friday that Bushiroad 's D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) multimedia project will launch the new manga D4DJ-The story of Happy Around!- in the magazine's November issue on October 8. Moroko Kurasaki is drawing the manga, which will center on the Happy Around! unit.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

Shirokuma launched the franchise 's D4DJ 4-koma mix! manga in Monthly Bushiroad on September 8. The four-panel manga features all six units, starting with Happy Around!, and centers on their daily lives.

Game developer Donuts is developing the D4DJ Groovy Mix smartphone rhythm game that will launch on October 25.

The franchise is inspiring the D4DJ First Mix television anime that will premiere in Japan on Tokyo MX , BS NTV , and other channels on October 30 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT). The series will stream on Funimation , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Ani-One Asia , Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer. The anime will be available in 15 languages, with dubs in three languages.