The Dangers in My Heart Manga to End in 14th Volume

Manga launched in 2018; TV anime adaptation's compilation film opens in Japan on February 13

Image via Amazon ©Norio Sakurai, Akita Shoten

The 13th compiled book volume of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga revealed on Thursday that the manga will end in its next volume.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. The website renewed in April 2024 as Champion Cross . Akita Shoten published the manga's 12th volume in June 2025. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the manga's 12th volume on February 24.

The manga's light novel adaptation written by Kota Nozomi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) and illustrated by Sakurai and sune released in Japan in September 2024.

Haika Nanasaka launched a new spinoff series titled Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu Love Comedy ga Hajimaranai ( The Dangers in My Heart : A Romantic Comedy Will Not Start ), on Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in July 2025. The spinoff centers on Kyōtarō Ichikawa's older sister Kana. Akita Shoten published the spinoff manga's first volume on Thursday.

The anime adaptation of The Dangers in My Heart premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block in April 2023. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

A second season then premiered in Japan in January 2024, and ended in April that same year. HIDIVE streams an English dub of the second season.

The manga's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga also has an anime that premiered in December 2023. HIDIVE also streams an English dub of the anime special.

The Dangers in My Heart: The Movie compilation film will open in Japan on February 13. TV Asahi and HIDIVE screened a sneak peek of the movie at Anime Expo in July 2025. The film will get a theatrical release in the United States, Germany, Italy, France, Mexico, Chile, Peru, and additional Central American territories, among more areas. TV Asahi will reveal more details about ticket sales, release dates, and more territories at a later date. The film will have some new footage added, and it will also depict the story of Kyōtarō and Anna after the series finale.