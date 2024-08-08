The Dangers in My Heart Manga Gets Light Novel

Light novel with 4 stories launches on September 25

Publisher MF Bunko announced on Tuesday that Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga will get a light novel written by Kota Nozomi ( When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace ) and illustrated by Sakurai and sune on September 25. Pre-orders are open now. MF Bunko shared Sakurai's cover.

The novel will follow four different stories including: a rare card Ichikawa Kyotaro received as an elementary school student and the mysterious woman he met at the time, Ichikawa and Anna Yamada's relationship from the perspective of Moeko, the follow-up on Ichikawa and Yamada's double date, and the secret story of Yamada's mother.

The publisher also hints at a possible story set ten years later.

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on April 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's eighth volume on April 23.

Source: MF Bunkos' X/Twitter account