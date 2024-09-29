The Dangers in My Heart TV Anime Gets Compilation Film With Some New Footage

Film version to include story after series' finale

The official website for the television anime of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga announced on Sunday that production on a film version of the series has been green-lit. The announcement came during the "Fan Kansha Kikaku!! TV Anime Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu Furikaeri Jōei-kai ~Bokura wa Futatabi Atsumatta" (Fan Appreciation Project!! The Dangers in My Heart TV Anime Rewind Screening: We Have Gathered Once Again) event in Tokyo on Sunday. The film version will be a compilation of the television series with some new footage added, and it will also depict the story of Kyōtarō Ichikawa and Anna Yamada after the series finale.

Sakurai drew an illustration to commemorate the movie announcement:

Image via The Dangers in My Heart anime's website © 桜井のりお（秋田書店）2018

The anime's first season premiered onand its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block in April 2023. streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season premiered in Japan on January 7, and ended on April 2. HIDIVE streams an English dub of the second season.

The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season. The band Atarayo perform the second season's opening theme song "Boku wa..." (I Am...), while singer Kohana Lam performs the ending theme song "Koi Shiteru Jibun Sura Aiserunda" (I Can Even Love My Loving Self). Kohana Lam previously performed the ending theme song "Suu Sentimental" for the anime's first season.

The manga's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga also has an anime that premiered on December 10. HIDIVE also streams an English dub of the anime special.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten will publish the manga's 11th compiled book volume on November 8. Seven Seas Entertainment will publish the manga's ninth volume on October 22.