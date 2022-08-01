Norio Sakurai's The Dangers in My Heart Manga Gets 2023 TV Anime

Manga about boy with overactive imagination launched in 2018;publishes manga in English

Avex announced on Monday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Norio Sakurai 's The Dangers in My Heart ( Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu ) manga that will premiere in 2023. Avex unveiled a teaser illustration for the anime.

Sakurai also drew an illustration (seen below) to celebrate the anime's announcement.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's sixth compiled book volume on January 7, and will publish the seventh volume on August 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's fourth volume on April 26, and will publish the fifth volume on October 4.

