The Dangers in My Heart Season 2 Anime's Twi-Yaba Special's Gets English Dub

confirmed on Thursday the Englishcast and Saturday premiere for the second season of the television anime of's) manga. The company announced that it will also stream afor thespinoff anime special

The English cast, which features returning members, includes:

Additional voices include Brianna Roberts , Elissa Cuellar , Sara Gaston , Kyle Colby Jones , Jackie Hickman , Jade Kelly , Joe Kelly , and Josh Swasey .

John Swasey is directing, and Marta Bechtol is writing the English script. Brent Marshall is the mixer, and Patrick Marrero is the audio engineer.

The season premiered in Japan on January 7, and ended on April 2.

The second season features returning cast and staff from the first season. The band Atarayo perform the second season's opening theme song "Boku wa..." (I Am...), while singer Kohana Lam performs the ending theme song "Koi Shiteru Jibun Sura Aiserunda" (I Can Even Love My Loving Self). Kohana Lam previously performed the ending theme song "Suu Sentimental" for the anime's first season.

The manga's Twi-Yaba spinoff manga also has an anime that premiered on December 10.

The anime's first season premiered on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the "NUMAnimation" programming block on April 1. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Ichikawa Kyotaro, a boy barely clinging to the bottom rung of his school's social ladder, secretly believes he's the tortured lead in some psychological thriller. He spends his days dreaming up ways to disrupt his classmates' peaceful lives and pining after Anna Yamada, the class idol. But Kyotaro's not nearly the troubled teen he pretends to be...and it turns out Anna's a bit odd herself!

Sakurai launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2018. The manga moved to Akita Shoten 's Champion Cross manga website in April 2018. When Champion Cross merged with Akita Shoten 's other manga website Champion Tap! to form the new website Manga Cross in July 2018, the manga moved to that new site. Akita Shoten published the manga's 10th compiled book volume on April 8. Seven Seas Entertainment published the manga's eighth volume on April 23.

