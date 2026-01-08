Kouji Seo Continues The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses Manga With Irregular Serialization

Manga ended regular serialization in November 2025

Manga creator Kouji Seo announced on his X/Twitter account on Wednesday that he will continue his The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ( Megami no Café Terrace ) manga with an irregular serialization.

©Kouji Seo, Kodansha

The manga ended its regular serialization in November 2025. Seo launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. The combined second and third issue of Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine published a mini chapter for the manga on December 10. The manga's 22nd and final volume will ship on January 16.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka !

The first season of the manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2023. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The second season debuted in July 2024. Crunchyroll also streamed the second season as it aired.

Seo will launch a new manga Ano Shima no Umine-sō (Umine Boarding House on That Island) in Weekly Shōnen Magazine on January 14.

Seo launched the Fuuka series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2014, and the series ended in April 2018. Kodansha published 20 compiled book volumes for the manga. Crunchyroll released the manga's chapters digitally simultaneously with their release in Japan. Kodansha USA Publishing released the series' volumes digitally, and the 20th volume launched in January 2019. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in January 2017. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

Seo ended his 27-volume Kimi no Iru Machi ( A Town Where You Live ) manga on the same day he launched Fuuka . The manga inspired a television anime adaptation from GONZO in 2014 as well as four original video anime volumes.

Seo's 18-volume Suzuka manga ran from 2004-2007. Del Rey released part of the series in print, and then Kodansha USA Publishing released the full series digitally. A television anime adaptation aired in 2005, and Funimation released the series on DVD.