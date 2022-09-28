EXCLUSIVE: Kodansha USA Adds Kouji Seo's The Café Terrace and its Goddesses, 2 More Manga in October

Kodansha USA Publishing announced on Wednesday that it will publish the following manga digitally in English in October:

Title: Raised by the Demon Kings! ( Sodatechi Maō! )

Author(s): Kosuke Iijima

Debut Date: October 4

Summary: Death Castle, the seat of power in the Demon World, is home to three demon kings...and a toddler?! The High Demon King, Death Mask, and his co-rulers Demon King Giant Rock and Demon King Dark Knight find that though they command powerful legions of evil, they aren't immune to a child's cries...and so the sweet, innocent human child Maris will grow up under their care! After all, how hard can raising a child be...?

Iijima launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Special in 2014, but the manga moved to Manga Box when Magazine Special ended publication in 2017. Kodansha shipped the manga's eighth and final compiled volume in June 2019.



Title: The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses ( Megami no Café Terrace )

Author(s): Kouji Seo

Debut Date: October 18

Summary: When Hayato's grandmother passed, he planned to sell her rundown café on the shore—not realizing that it was also home to five young women who call themselves her family?! Their desperation to keep the café open convinces Hayato to give it a shot...but even their best intentions might not be enough to make it work! And can he even work with these five unruly women? No matter what, he's got his work cut out for him! A fun new romcom by the author of Fuuka and Suzuka !

Seo ( Fuuka , A Town Where You Live , Suzuka ) launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in February 2021. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on September 16.

The manga is inspiring a television anime and is getting a collaboration with CAPCOM 's Street Fighter fighting game series.



Title: Gamaran: Shura

Author(s): Yōsuke Nakamaru

Debut Date: October 25

Summary: It's been two years since the infamous Unabara Tournament, but things aren't over for Iori Sengoku—in fact, he's received a summons from the Tokugawa Shogunate. He's to join in battle against the Shogunate's top martial artists to determine the strongest of the lot. Not only that, he's accompanied by the sword-crazy Ran Ichinose. No matter what, this is an adventure you won't want to miss—the thrilling sequel to Gamaran !

Nakamaru launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in 2018. Kodansha published the 22nd compiled volume on September 9.

The original Gamaran manga launched in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in May 2009. Kodansha shipped its 22nd and final compiled volume in August 2013. Kodansha USA began publishing the manga on September 20.



Source: Email correspondence