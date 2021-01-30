Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix shorts to air within variety program for franchise

Bushiroad revealed on Thursday that its D4DJ ( Dig Delight Direct Drive DJ ) multimedia project is getting a series of anime shorts titled Pucchimiku D4DJ Petit Mix that will air within the franchise's variety program D4DJ Photon Maiden TV starting on February 5. The shorts will feature the members of the in-universe groups Happy Around!, Peaky P-key, Photon Maiden, Merm4id, Rondo, and Lyrical Lily. The anime will also stream on the official D4DJ YouTube channel.

Seiya Miyajima is directing and overseeing the series scripts for the shorts. DMM.futureworks and W-Toon Studio are animating the series, with cooperation from Alke. Takaaki Kidani is credited with the planning and as the executive producer.

Following BanG Dream! and Revue Starlight , D4DJ is Bushiroad 's new DJ-themed mixed-media project. The project includes live DJ performances, several manga, anime, and games. The project incorporates new music as well as remixes of popular music.

D4DJ First Mix , the main television anime in the franchise, premiered in Japan on October 30. The English-dubbed version of the show premiered on YouTube on January 17.

The anime is streaming on Funimation , Ani-One Asia , Crunchyroll , HIDIVE , YouTube , Anime Network , AnimeLab (Australia and New Zealand), Wakanim (Europe), Aniplus-Asia (Southeast Asia), Bahamut Animation Madness (Taiwan), friDay Video (Taiwan), KKTV (Taiwan), myVideo (Taiwan), Hami Video (Taiwan), Chunghwa Telecom MOD (Taiwan), and Flixer.

