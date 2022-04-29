Technoroid Overmind Anime Delayed Due to COVID-19

The official website for Technoroid Overmind — the television anime portion of Noriyasu Agematsu , RUCCA , and Elements Garden 's Technoroid multimedia project — announced on Friday that the anime's premiere has been delayed because its production company Doga Kobo had been temporarily closed this month due to rapid increase in staff members diagnosed with the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The anime was scheduled to premiere in July, but Doga Kobo is putting the health and safety of the staff and cast first. The company will reveal the anime's new release date when it if finalized.

Doga Kobo closed on April 6, and it remain closed until April 17. The company is currently producing the Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie television anime. The staff has been discussing how they will handle future broadcasts.

Ka Hee Im (episode director on Aikatsu Stars! , Aikatsu Friends! , Sonny Boy , Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon ) is directing the Technoroid Overmind anime at Doga Kobo and Ai Yoshimura (director on Blue Spring Ride , Dance with Devils , My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU ) is supervising. Ayumi Sekine ( IDOLiSH7 , Makura no Danshi , The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Saori Sakiguchi ( number24 ) is designing the characters based on the original designs by LAM ( takt op. Destiny ).

Elements Garden (music composer for Uta no Prince Sama , Symphogear franchises) and RUCCA (theme song lyrics for ID: INVADED , Bloom Into You ) are composing the music, and Yukio Nagasaki is directing the sound. LAM and Katō's Rai-Rai Public Company, Ltd. created the title and logo, and LOGIC&MAGIC is producing the CG.

The story of "wretched, beautiful androids" is set on the entertainment tower Babel, the new source of hope for humanity after climate change has submerged the world underwater. Several unique musical units compete to rise to the top of Babel, by moving the hearts of both humans and androids with their performances.

The smartphone game in the franchise is titled Technoroid Unison Heart, and it launched on January 21.