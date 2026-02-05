OceanVeil Streams Scum's Wish Anime

Prime Video previously streamed series worldwide

Image via OceanVeil's X/Twitter © WWWave of America Corp. All Rights Reserved.

WWWave Corporation 's new anime streaming platform OceanVeil announced on Wednesday that it is now streaming the anime adaptation of Mengo Yokoyari 's Scum's Wish manga.

Amazon Prime Video removed the series from its service in the United States in 2021. The series is still listed on the website, but unavailable for streaming.

HIDIVE had begun streaming the anime in February 2021 and then again in June 2023, but it has since removed the series.

The anime premiered in Japan on Amazon Prime Video and Fuji TV 's Noitamina programming block in January 2017. Amazon Prime Video exclusively streamed the anime series in Japan and abroad, including in the United States as part of its now-defunct Anime Strike service.

Sentai Filmworks shipped the series on Blu-ray Disc in 2018, and also produced an English dub for the series.

Yokoyari's Scum's Wish manga ran in Square Enix 's Big Gangan magazine from 2012 until March 2017. Square Enix published eight compiled book volumes for the manga. The manga also received the Scum's Wish décor spinoff manga, which launched in Big Gangan in November 2017, and ended in May 2018. Square Enix shipped a compiled book volume for the manga as the ninth volume of Scum's Wish in July 2018. Crunchyroll published Scum's Wish digitally in English, and Yen Press published the series in print in North America. Crunchyroll also simultaneously published Scum's Wish décor .

The manga also inspired a live-action series,