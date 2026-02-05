News
Chained Soldier Season 2 Anime Reveals New Trailer, Cast for Yokohama Battle Arc

Series casts Ami Koshimizu as Kuusetsu

The staff for the second season of the television anime of writer Takahiro and artist Yōhei Takemura's Chained Soldier (Mato Seihei no Slave or literally, Slave of the Magic Capital's Elite Troops) manga revealed on Thursday a new trailer and cast member for the upcoming Yokohama Battle Arc. Ami Koshimizu will play Kuusetsu.

Chained Soldier 2 key visual
Image courtesy of Pony Canyon
©Takahiro,Yohei Takemura /SHUEISHA, Chained Soldier Production Consortium
The second season premiered on January 8 on Tokyo MX, BS Asahi, MBS, and AT-X. The show's "TV version" began streaming in Japan on ABEMA on January 8, and it is also streaming on other services. A "reward version" of the show debuted on AnimeFesta, d Anime Store, and DMM TV on January 13. HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

The cast includes:

