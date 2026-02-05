GKIDS Screens Shoji Kawamori's Labyrinth Anime Film in N. America on May 10-11

Film screens subbed/dubbed for 2 nights only

GKIDS announced on Thursday that it has acquired the North American theatrical rights to Shōji Kawamori 's original animation film Labyrinth ( Meikyū no Shiori ), and it will screen the movie for two nights only on May 10-11 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

Image courtesy of GKIDS © GAGA Corporation

Image via Labyrinth film's X/Twitter account ©GAGA Corporation

The film opened in Japan on January 1.

The cast includes:

Kawamori ( Macross , Aquarion , AKB0048 , Arjuna ) directed the anime, his first feature-length animated film not based on an existing franchise , at SANZIGEN . The original story concept was credited to the companies Slow Curve , Vector Vision , GAGA , and Fuji Television , and Slow Curve was also credited with planning and producing the project. Risa Ebata ( Macross Frontier , AKB0048 ) designed the characters, and Taichi Hashimoto (Listeners, Gate Keepers 21 ) wrote the script.

Other staff members include:

Pop group Atarashii Gakkō! perform the film's theme song "Sailor, Sail On."

Kawamori stated in a comment that the film was born from the idea that smartphones that people use are "another self," that accumulates data such as personal information. Kawamori added that he aimed to create an emotional, pop entertainment piece that combined song and horror.

Source: Press release