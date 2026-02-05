Wright Flyer Studios Announces Another Eden Begins Game for Switch 2, Switch, PC

Game with new characters, full voice acting, 10 endings, launches in summer 2026

Wright Flyer Studios ( WFS ) announced during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase on Thursday Another Eden Begins , an RPG based on the company's Another Eden: The Cat Beyond Time and Space smartphone game, for release on Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch in 2026. The company later streamed its own announcement trailer, which reveals that the game is also launching for PC via Steam in summer 2026.

Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase Sizzle Reel (starts around 0:18 below)

Announcement Trailer

The time travel turn-based RPG features new characters, full voice acting, 10 endings, and New Game+. It includes language support in English, Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, and Traditional Chinese.

Masato Katō ( Chrono Trigger , Chrono Cross ) is returning from the original game to handle scenario and direction, and Yasunori Mitsuda ( Chrono Trigger , Chrono Cross ) is again the main theme's composer with folk instrument orchestration by Procyon Studio .

WFS released the game for iOS and Android in Japan in April 2017 and in the West in 2019. The game got a release for PC via Steam in 2021.

WFS describes the game's story:

Thrown 800 years into the future, Aldo, a boy from a small village, discovers a nefarious plot interwoven through several eras to destroy the world. Only by journeying to the Antiquity, Present, and Future with a party of stalwart allies can Aldo hope to save time and space itself.

GREE announced Another Eden in 2015, and released it in Japan for iOS and Android in April 2017. The game released in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau in January 2019.

Daisuke Taka directed the game, while Katō wrote the scenario. Takahito Exa ( Bincho-tan ) was the art director. Mitsuda worked on the game's opening theme, while Shunsuke Tsuchiya and Mariam Abounnaser composed the in-game music.