Tokyo-Based Developer Shapefarm's Orbitals Switch 2 Game Reveals Summer Launch in New Trailer

Video previews Scraphook, Liquid Launcher, Beam Cannon tools

Tokyo-based developer Shapefarm unveiled during the Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase livestream on Thursday a trailer for its new two player cooperative game Orbitals , and it reveals that the game will launch for Nintendo Switch 2 this summer. The video also previews the game's tools, including the Scraphook that grabs platforms, the Liquid Launcher that shoots water, and the Beam Cannon that fires high heat.

In the retro anime-inspired game, players are able to take on the role of Maki and Omura, who face off against threats to protect their homeworld from a supernatural space storm.

The game supports split-screen local co-op and GameShare, so that one player who owns the game can share and play with another person locally or online.