Live-Action Yumi's Cells Season 3 Set for April Release, Introducing Yumi's Final Love Interest

TVING reveals new still images offering first glimpse of Yumi, new character

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

TVING, a Korean streaming platform, announced on Monday that the live-action Yumi's Cells series is returning this April with its third season, marking the show's first comeback in nearly three years since Season 2 concluded in 2022.

Season 3 will introduce Soon-rok Shin, Yumi's final romantic partner — and eventual husband — in the original story. In the source material, Soon-rok is younger than Yumi and stands out for his gentle, sincere personality paired with an exceptionally methodical and disciplined approach to life.

Image via TVING's X/Twitter account © TVING

Alongside confirming the April premiere, TVING unveiled new still images offering the first glimpse of Yumi and Shin.

Originally adapted into a live-action series in 2021 starring Go-eun Kim and Bo-hyun Ahn, the show has a blend of live-action and 3D animation — a first in K-drama history. The second season aired in 2022. Both seasons are available to watch on Rakuten Viki .

Created by Donggeon Lee, the original Yumi's Cells webtoon was serialized on Naver Webtoon from 2015 and has since been completed. The English version is available on WEBTOON .

Source: TVING's X/Twitter account