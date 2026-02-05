News
Live-Action Yumi's Cells Season 3 Set for April Release, Introducing Yumi's Final Love Interest
posted on by Wonhee Cho
TVING, a Korean streaming platform, announced on Monday that the live-action Yumi's Cells series is returning this April with its third season, marking the show's first comeback in nearly three years since Season 2 concluded in 2022.
Season 3 will introduce Soon-rok Shin, Yumi's final romantic partner — and eventual husband — in the original story. In the source material, Soon-rok is younger than Yumi and stands out for his gentle, sincere personality paired with an exceptionally methodical and disciplined approach to life.
Alongside confirming the April premiere, TVING unveiled new still images offering the first glimpse of Yumi and Shin.
Originally adapted into a live-action series in 2021 starring Go-eun Kim and Bo-hyun Ahn, the show has a blend of live-action and 3D animation — a first in K-drama history. The second season aired in 2022. Both seasons are available to watch on Rakuten Viki.
Created by Donggeon Lee, the original Yumi's Cells webtoon was serialized on Naver Webtoon from 2015 and has since been completed. The English version is available on WEBTOON.
Source: TVING's X/Twitter account