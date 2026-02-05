Fermat no Ryōri Manga Goes on Hiatus

Image via Amazon © Yūgo Kobayashi, Kodansha

Yūgo Kobayashi announced on Thursday on his blog site that his Fermat no Ryōri manga will go on a temporary hiatus after its 26th chapter, which Kodansha will publish in the March issue of Monthly Shonen Magazine on Friday. Kobayashi stated that the manga will go on hiatus for him to prepare for the new series that he will launch in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine. Kobayashi previously announced that the new manga will launch later than its originally planned spring debut.

The Fermat no Ryōri manga centers on Gaku Kitada, a talented mathematics scholar, and Kai Asakura, a young but similarly talented chef. After Gaku suffers setbacks on his dream of becoming a mathematician, he meets Kai as he is running his own food business, and joins Kai in an attempt at something new.

Kobayashi launched the manga in Monthly Shonen Magazine in September 2018. Kodansha published the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 16, and the manga has 23 million copies in circulation.

The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in July 2025. REMOW streamed the anime as it aired. The manga also inspired a live-action series that debuted in October 2023.

Kobayashi launched the Aoashi manga in Shogakukan 's Weekly Big Comic Spirits magazine in January 2015, and ended it with its 40th volume on August 29. Naohiko Ueno is credited for research and original story collaboration up to the manga's 17th volume. The series won the Best General Manga at the 65th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2020.

Titan Manga will release the manga in English in omnibus format starting in May 2026.

The Aoashi Brotherfoot spinoff manga launched in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in July 2021. The manga centers on the character Shun Aoi, and originally ran for five chapters. The manga was compiled into one book volume in August 2021. The spinoff will resume in the magazine in April.

The Aoashi anime by Production I.G premiered on the NHK Educational channel in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The anime will have a second season by TMS Entertainment this year.