Crunchyroll Reveals English Dub Premieres, Casts for Aoashi, AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline Anime
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll revealed on Friday the premieres and casts for the English dubs for the Aoashi and AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline anime.
The company will begin streaming the English dub for the television anime of Yūgo Kobayashi's Aoashi manga on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. EDT.
The English cast includes:
- Ciarán Strange as Ashito Aoi
- Eric Vale as Tatsuya Fukuda
- Marisa Duran as Hana Ichijo
- Monica Rial as Noriko Aoi
- Blake McNamara as Shun Aoi
- Greg Silva as Futamihama Coach
- Kim Morton as Kogure
- Meg McClain as Nanami
- Kelsey Maher as Sawa
- Jennifer Alyx as Female Assistant 1A
- Aaron Campbell as Goalie's Father
- Nazeeh Tarsha as Male Baishinji Player 1A, Male Spectator 1A
- Ben Balmaceda as Male Baishinji Player 1B, Male Futamihama Player 1D
- Alex Mai as Male Futamihama Player 1A, Male Spectator 1B
- JR Joseph as Male Futamihama Player 1A
- Paul Cline as Male Futamihama Player 1C, Male Underclassman 1A
- Justin Green as Male Underclassman 1B
Shawn Gann is directing the English dub with assistants Emi Lo and Marcus Stimac. Paul Cline is the lead ADR engineer, and Ian Emerson and Noah Whitehead are the assistant engineers. Leah Clark is writing the script, and Bonny Clinkenbeard is supervising. Ry McKeand is handling ADR prep. Matt Grounds is the mix engineer.
The anime premiered on the NHK Educational channel on April 9.
Crunchyroll will begin streaming the English dub for Bandai Spirits and Sunrise Beyond's (formerly Xebec) collaborative project AMAIM Warrior at the Borderline (Kyōkai Senki) on April 25 at 5:00 p.m. EDT. The first episode of the anime's first part will premiere that day.
The English cast includes:
- Ry McKeand as Amou Shiba
- Michelle Marie as Gai
- Luis Bermudez as Takuto Onishi
- Bryson Baugus as Tsubasa Mishima
- Brandon Winckler as Ken Tanasaka
- Keith Silverstein as Jeffrey Wilson
- Caitlyn Elizabeth as Kate Byrne
Additional voices include Sara Cravens, Mike McFarland, Michael Schneider, Haviland Stillwell, Chris Tergliafera, Scottie Ray, Doug Stone, and Jackie Lastra.
Griffin Puatu is directing the English dub and writing the script. Stephanie Sheh is producing it and serving as casting director. Heather Gonzalez is the ADR supervisor and casting assistant. Sebastian Franco is the ADR engineer, and Shaun Cromwell is the mixing engineer. Clark Cheng is the production assistant.
The anime's first part premiered on the TV Tokyo channel on October 4 last year. It started streaming on Bandai Spirits' YouTube channel on October 6. The first part had 13 episodes. The anime's second part premiered on April 11.
Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey, link 2)