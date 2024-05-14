Tokyo Xanadu eX+ Game's Switch Version Delayed to July 25 in West

Game originally slated for June 2024 release

Aksys Games revealed in a new trailer on Tuesday for the Nintendo Switch version of Tokyo Xanadu eX+, the enhanced version of Nihon Falcom's Tokyo Xanadu game, that the game's release will be delayed to July 25.

The Switch version was originally slated for a June release.

Nihon Falcom's Tokyo Xanadu game shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in September 2015. The enhanced version of the game, Tokyo Xanadu eX+ , shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in September 2016. Tokyo Xanadu eX+ released in Japan for Nintendo Switch in June 2023.

The original Tokyo Xanadu game shipped for PlayStation Vita in North America in 2017. Aksys Games released Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for PS4 and PC in North America in December 2017.

Nihon Falcom announced the Tokyo Xanadu New Project game, a new title in the Xanadu game series celebrating the 10-year anniversary, in March.

The announcement describes the project as a new game set in the capital city "Kyoto" (using the kanji for "kyo" in "Tokyo" and the kanji for "to" in "Kyoto"). While it takes place in the same world of Tokyo Xanadu , the game is a new project redesigning the game's systems from the ground up.