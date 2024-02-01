Aksys Reveals 4 New Game Titles, Release Dates for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Tengoku Struggle -Strayside

Game company also to release Radiant Tale -Fanfare- fandisk in summer

Aksys Games announced four new game titles during its "All Aksys Winter 2024" livestream event on Thursday.

Title: Tokyo Xanadu eX+

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: June 2024

Description: The popular action role-playing game developed by Nihon Falcom comes to Nintendo Switch! 10 years ago, a colossal earthquake devastated Tokyo and changed the lives of its inhabitants forever. The city has since been rebuilt and life has slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy. However, behind the veil of this newly rebuilt metropolis lies another world, one with a sinister secret. The earthquake that originally destroyed Tokyo was actually caused by the emergence of a mysterious and lethal shadow world known as Eclipse. Now, action must be taken to thwart the legions of Eclipse and ensure the protection of peace!

A 4-CD set featuring all 88 songs from the Tokyo Xanadu eX+ soundtrack will be available exclusively on the Aksys Online Store.

Title: Despera Drops

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: 2025

Description: In the summer of 2028, Mika Amamine, studying abroad at a university in Bologna, Italy, visits Rome for a short trip with friends to celebrate the end of exams. However, during that trip, she encounters a murder incident and is subsequently arrested as a suspect. While being transported in a police vehicle, it suddenly overturns in an accident, freeing Mika along with six other criminals and they all become fugitives. Mysterious attackers appear, targeting the unique “power” that Mika possesses, and the group finds themselves pursued by both the police and the attackers. The secret hidden within Mika's power, the identity of the attackers, and the truth behind the murder incident that started it all… Can they unravel these mysteries and reclaim a normal life?

Title: Tales from Toyotoki: Arrival of the Witch

Platform: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5

Release Date: Summer 2024

Description: Hikaru Nishime travels to live with his grandfather on a remote island, but discovers to his dismay that his grandfather has gone abroad. While looking for a place to sleep, Hikaru meets Lilun, a witch who is visiting the island for certain reasons, and as the two decide to forge a path together, their magical story unfolds.

Title: Virche Evermore -EpiC: Lycoris

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: Fall 2024

Description: Return to the island of Arpéchéle where, surrounded by the sea and black flowers of misfortune called Lycoris Noirge, humans are cursed to die by age 23. Five new tales further explore the world of Virche Evermore. Experience the new despair and salvation that awaits Ceres and her suitors.

Aksys will also release the Radiant Tale -Fanfare- fandisk for Nintendo Switch in summer 2024. Aksys describes the fandisk:

The fandisk for "Radiant Tale" includes all-new stories, including sugary sweet after-stories that follow the happy endings with the five love interests in the original game, as well as new routes with two side characters following the normal ending of the common route. Additionally, the fandisk contains a collection of mini-episodes of events that occurred throughout the original main story, allowing fans to further enjoy its contents.

Aksys also revealed updates and release dates for its upcoming game titles:

Title: Blazing Strike

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: Summer 2024

Description: Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as CAPCOM and SNK , the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics.

Title: Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II

Platforms: PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PC

Release Date: February 15

Description: In Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II, Kazuo Yashiki is back in H City to investigate supernatural occurrences at Konoehara Academy. As in previous games in the series, the developers have drawn on Japanese myths and folklore to create an immersive and nuanced tale of terror. Some old faces return to aid Yashiki in his quest, and a 2D side-scrolling mode offers a new way to explore locations. Be ready, for when a spirit does attack, crucial mistakes mean certain death. Solve the mysterious deaths with help from many of the original characters from the first game, Spirit Hunter: Death Mark.

Title: Tengoku Struggle -Strayside-

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Release Date: April 4

Description: From the team that created Olympia Soirée comes a comedic battle fantasy set in a place where the living and the dead mingle, and sinners are pitted against each other in eternal battle. Rin Enma, adopted daughter of the king of the underworld, has been tasked with tracking down and recapturing a group of escaped sinners. Accompanying her on her journey are four sinners hand-picked by her father. Will Rin succeed in her mission… and will she discover love?

Tengoku Struggle -Strayside- will feature an exclusive set of six character cards in all first run copies. An edition including the soundtrack CD is only available from the Aksys Online Store.

