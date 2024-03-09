New Tokyo Xanadu Game Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

Original Tokyo Xanadu game shipped in September 2015

Nihon Falcom announced in a trailer on Friday the Tokyo Xanadu New Project game, a new title in the Xanadu game series celebrating the 10-year anniversary.

The announcement describes the project as a new game set in the capital city "Kyoto" (using the kanji for "kyo" in "Tokyo" and the kanji for "to" in "Kyoto"). While it takes place in the same world of Tokyo Xanadu , the game is a new project redesigning the game's systems from the ground up.

Nihon Falcom's Tokyo Xanadu game shipped for PlayStation Vita in Japan in September 2015. The enhanced version of the game, Tokyo Xanadu eX+ , shipped in Japan for the PlayStation 4 in September 2016. Tokyo Xanadu eX+ released in Japan for Nintendo Switch in June 2023.

The original Tokyo Xanadu game shipped for PlayStation Vita in North America in 2017. Aksys Games released Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for PS4 and PC in North America in December 2017. Aksys Games will release Tokyo Xanadu eX+ for Switch in English in June 2024.

Aksys Games describes the Switch version:

The popular action role-playing game developed by Nihon Falcom comes to Nintendo Switch! 10 years ago, a colossal earthquake devastated Tokyo and changed the lives of its inhabitants forever. The city has since been rebuilt and life has slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy. However, behind the veil of this newly rebuilt metropolis lies another world, one with a sinister secret. The earthquake that originally destroyed Tokyo was actually caused by the emergence of a mysterious and lethal shadow world known as Eclipse. Now, action must be taken to thwart the legions of Eclipse and ensure the protection of peace!