Antarctic Press' Kickstarter Campaign to Release Monkey Peak Hardcover Manga in English Reaches Goal in 1st Day

Image via Kickstarter © Kōji Shinasaka, Akihiro Kumeta, Antarctic Press

launched on Tuesday acampaign to release a hardcover version of the first volume ofand'smanga in English. The campaign successfully met its US$1,000 goal within the first day.

The campaign ends on June 7. As of press time, it has met US$1,280. Backers can receive a PDF and a copy of the hardcover book. The hardcover volume has a limited print run and is available to backers first.

Shinsaka and Kumeta launched the manga in Weekly Manga Goraku magazine in September 2016, and ended it in August 2019. Shinsaka wrote the manga while Kumeta drew the art.

The manga centers on a group of pharmaceutical company employees who embark on a mountain-climbing trip together and who encounter tragedy at the hands of mysterious monkeys when they reach the top.

Shinsaka and Kumeta launched the Monkey Peak -The Rock- manga in November 2019, and ended it in September 2021. Nihonbungeisha published the manga's ninth and final compiled book volume in January 2022.

The manga inspired an anime that debuted in the Anime Beans app in October 2018.

Source: Kickstarter