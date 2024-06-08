'The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Season 2 Unveils More Cast, January 2025 Debut

A special event for the television anime of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga unveils more cast members for the new heroines, the January 2025 premiere, and a teaser visual for the second season on Saturday.

The newly announced cast members are:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

The series stars:

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) directed the first season at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) was in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) designed the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba composed the music at Lantis .

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX and other stations on October 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime with subtitles as it aied in Japan, and it added an English dub on October 28.

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing.



