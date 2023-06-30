The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Anime's New Video Reveals October 8 Premiere

The official website for the television anime adaptation of Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa 's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You ( Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo ) manga began streaming the show's first promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's October 8 premiere on Tokyo MX and more cast members.

The site also revealed a new key visual.

©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The new cast includes:

©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The series stars:

Wataru Katō as Rentaro Aijo

as Rentaro Aijo Kaede Hondo as Hakari Hanazono

as Hakari Hanazono Miyu Tomita as Karane Inda

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is directing the series at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of series composition. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) is designing the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba are composing the music at Lantis .

Other staff members include:

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing.

