×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Wataru Katō, Kaede Hondo, Miyu Tomita star in anime by Bibury Animation Studios

Rikito Nakamura and Yukiko Nozawa's The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (Kimi no koto ga Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na 100-nin no Kanojo) manga is getting a television anime in 2023. An official website opened on Tuesday and revealed the main cast, staff, and visual:

100-girlfriends
©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The series stars:

Hikaru Sato (Dropkick on My Devil!) is directing the series at Bibury Animation Studios. Takashi Aoshima (Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of series composition. Akane Yano (Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki) is designing the characters.

100girlfriends-img
©Rikito Nakamura, Yukiko Nozawa, Shueisha
Seven Seas licensed the manga, and it describes the story:
Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on December 19.

Sources: The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum (7 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives