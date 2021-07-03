Seven Seas Entertainment Adds 7 New Manga, 2 Light Novels

Seven Seas Entertainment announced on Friday that it has licensed seven new manga titles and two new light novels for release in 2022:

Title: I Am Blue, in Pain, and Fragile novel (an Airship Imprint title)

Author(s): Yoru Sumino

Release Date: February 2022

Summary: Two young people in their first year of university, drawn to each other's passion, establish a secret society to pursue those ideals. But as time passes, the demands of a world that isn't kind to dreamers threaten to force them apart, filling the void between them with shattered hopes and the fallout of lies. A tender, tragic tale about the cruelty of youth, by acclaimed author Yoru Sumino .



Title: Even if It Was Just Once, I Regret It

Author(s): Miyahara Miyako

Release Date: February 2022

Summary: Twenty-four-year-old Koduka Chiyo quit her job and is wallowing in self-pity in her apartment. She's also three months behind on her rent. Then her landlady proposes an unusual solution: have sex with her, and she'll help with the debt, the filthy apartment, and the loneliness driving Chiyo to beer and escapism. After a one-night stand, the two women decide to keep up the arrangement. Their growing relationship leads to questions of identity, getting one's life together, and if something tender can develop from an arrangement that started with a bang.



Title: Yakuza Reincarnation

Author(s): Takeshi Natsuhara , Hiroki Miyashita

Release Date: March 2022

Summary: Ryu may be getting on in years, but this aging yakuza boss is still tough enough to take on the punks trying to edge in on his turf. However, when the young toughs ambush him, it looks like it's lights out for old Ryu. But instead of dying, Ryu wakes up in a fantasy world in the body of a beautiful princess! Is he the one that the ancient prophecy spoke of? Ryu might be out of place in this fantasy realm, but he may be the only one who can save it!



Title: The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You (a Ghost Ship imprint title)

Author(s): Rikito Nakamura, Yukiko Nozawa

Release Date: February 2022

Summary: Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!



Title: The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent : The Other Saint

Author(s): Yuka Tachibana , Aoagu, Yasuyuki Syuri

Release Date: May 2022

Summary: Aira Misono is a run-of-the-mill high school girl, and never imagined that she'd be summoned to another world, let alone declared its savior. Yet from the moment the handsome Prince Kyle lays eyes on her, he's convinced that she's the long-awaited Holy Saint destined to banish darkness from his world. Aira herself maintains significant doubts. Is she really up to this challenge? She might be able to use magic, but is she really a Saint? Aira's fears and struggles only deepen when the woman summoned alongside her begins to look more and more like the one who truly deserves that title.



Title: The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbye light novels and manga

Author(s): Koudon (manga), Mokune Hachi and illustrator Kukka (light novel)

Release Date: July 2022

Summary: Tono Kaoru heard a rumor: The laws of space and time mean nothing to the Urashima Tunnel. If you find it, walk through and you'll find your heart's desire on the other side...in exchange for years of your own life. On the night Kaoru just so happens to find himself standing in front of a tunnel that looks suspiciously like the one the rumor describes, he finds himself thinking of Karen, the sister he lost in an accident five years ago. To Kaoru's surprise, he's been followed by the new transfer student Anzu Hanaki, who promises to help him experiment with the mysterious tunnel--but what does she want from Kaoru in exchange? And what will he have left to give, after the tunnel's done with him?



Title: My Brain is Different: Stories of ADHD and Other Developmental Disorders

Author(s): MONNZUSU

Release Date: April 2022

Summary: This intimate manga anthology is about the struggles and triumphs of individuals learning to navigate daily life with a developmental disorder. The comics follow the stories of nine people, including: a junior high dropout finding an alternate path to education; a former “troublesome” child helping kids at a support school; a so-called problem child realizing the beauty of his own unique quirks; and a man falling in love with the world with the help of a new medication. This inspiring volume illustrates their diverse anxieties and finding self-empowerment in a world not quite built with them in mind.



Title: The Duke of Death and His Maid

Author(s): Koharu Inoue

Release Date: May 2022

Summary: When the duke was a young boy, a witch made it so that any living thing he touched died. Unable to cope with such a cursed child, his family sent him away to live in an old mansion. Now a young man, his only companions are an elderly butler and his childhood friend, a buxom, blonde maid named Alice. Despite the fact that touching the duke means instant death, Alice is constantly teasing him, getting close and flirting mercilessly. But even though Alice loves to make the duke blush, her affection for him is the real deal. Can the two figure out a way to break the witch's spell?



