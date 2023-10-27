'The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You' Anime's English Dub Reveals Cast, Premiere

©中村力斗・野澤ゆき子／集英社・君のことが大大大大大好きな製作委員会

The English cast includes:

Brittney Karbowski will provide additional voices.

Helena Walstrom is directing the dub . Samantha Herek is producing. Macy Anne Johnson is writing the English script. Rickey Watkins is the ADR mixer, and Derric Benavides is the ADR engineer.

The anime premiere on Tokyo MX and other stations on October 8.

The anime's first two episodes had an advance screening in Japan on October 1 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly in Tokyo.

Hikaru Sato ( Dropkick on My Devil! ) is directing the series at Bibury Animation Studio . Takashi Aoshima ( Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Akane Yano ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki ) is designing the characters. Shuhei Mutsuki , Shunsuke Takizawa , and eba are composing the music at Lantis .

The anime's main female cast members Kaede Hondo , Miyu Tomita , Maria Naganawa , Asami Seto , and Ayaka Asai perform the anime's opening theme song "Dai Dai Dai Dai Daisuki na Kimi e♡" (To You Who I Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love." Nako Misaki performs the ending theme song "Sweet Sign."

Seven Seas Entertainment is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Aijo Rentaro tried and tried again, but after asking a hundred girls out on a date, he was rejected every single time. In desperation, he prays for guidance...only to be told by a god that his rejections were due to some cosmic error! Now the god is going to set things right by making sure that Aijo gets one hundred dates. Except, as things often do with gods, the dates come with a catch: one hundred girls are destined to be Aijo's soulmate, and unless he returns their feelings each and every time, they'll die in horrible accidents! Sure enough, girls start confessing their love to Aijo left and right. But how is he supposed to choose?! He doesn't want to kill anyone! When he looks at each potential soulmate, it feels like a bolt of lightning. Can someone really love a hundred other people? This hilarious romantic comedy takes the harem concept to a wild extreme!

Nakamura and Nozawa launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Young Jump magazine in December 2019 and it is ongoing.



Source: Crunchyroll (Liam Dempsey)