Mr. Osomatsu Anime Gets 4th Season

Pierrot Films to animate new season

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu anime revealed on Thursday that the anime is getting a fourth season. Pierrot Films is animating the series. The main six cast members of the Matsuno sextuplets are returning.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime was inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime has three anime seasons that premiered in 2015, 2017, and 2020. The Eiga no Osomatsu-san film debuted in 2019. The franchise also includes various anime shorts and a live-action film.

The Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise announced in June 2021 that it will get two new anime films with limited theater screenings in Japan in 2022 and 2023. The first new film, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ , premiered in Japan in July 2022. The second film, Osomatsu-san: Tamashii no Takoyaki Party to Densetsu no Otomari-kai ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Soul's Takoyaki Party and the Legendary Sleepover Party) premiered in Japan in July 2023.

Matsuinu , a line of dog character products inspired by the Mr. Osomatsu anime, itself inspired a series of anime shorts that debuted last October.