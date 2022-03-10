1st New Mr. Osomatsu Anime Film's Teaser Unveils Story, Staff, Title, July 8 Opening

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu anime franchise debuted a teaser trailer and teaser visual for the first of two new anime films on Thursday. The teaser announces the film's story, cast, staff, Osomatsu-san ~Hipipo-Zoku to Kagayaku Kajitsu~ ( Mr. Osomatsu : The Hipipo Tribe and the Glistening Fruit) title, and July 8 opening.





In the franchise 's first "epic adventure," the Matsuno sextuplets embark on a grand journey to seek the legendary fruit that will grant any wish if eaten.

The returing cast includes:

The staff, most of whom are returning from the television anime (except where noted below), includes:

The film will have a limited screening run throughout Japan to commemorate the anime's sixth anniversary. The film's first batch of MoviTicke Cards will go on sale at participating theaters on Friday with a bonus Kira Kira (Sparkling) Ticket Holder:

Friday is also the first day in a new one-week run for the earlier 2019 Eiga no Osomatsu-san film. The seven participating theaters are offering an exclusive "big sparkling" special advance ticket for the new 2022 film. This advance ticket features the teaser visual above.

The same advance ticket will be available at Avex Pictures ' AnimeJapan 2022 booth on March 26 and 27. Sakurai, Fukuyama, and Matsubara will appear at a " Mr. Osomatsu TV Anime's Sparkling 6th Anniversary Special Stage" event at AnimeJapan 2022 on March 26.

Another film will follow in 2023.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the first season as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The Eiga no Osomatsu-san film opened in Japan in March 2019.

The third season premiered in October 2020. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan. The anime's second cours (quarter of the year) premiered on January 4, 2021.

The series has also inspired various videos. The franchise inspired a three-episode Valentine's-themed short series titled Chocomatsu-san Valentine's Day-hen and another three-episode short series titled Chocomatsu-san White Day-hen in February 2021 and March 2021, respectively.

A live-action film starring the members of Johnny & Associates' popular idol group Snow Man will open on March 25.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.