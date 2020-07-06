Mr. Osomatsu TV Anime Gets 3rd Season in October

The official website for the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-kun ) television anime announced on Monday that there will be a third season premiering on TV Tokyo and other channels this October. The six returning main cast members appear in a video announcing the new season:

Eiji Abiko , an animaton director on the first season, is replacing Naoyuki Asano as the new season's character designer. (Abiko drew the early teaser visual above.) Director Yōichi Fujita and series script supervisor and writer Shū Matsubara are returning from the previous seasons at Studio Pierrot . Besides the sextuplets' voice actors, the other cast members are returning as well.

The Mr. Osomatsu television anime is inspired by Fujio Akatsuka 's original Osomatsu-kun manga and "high tension comedy" TV anime, which centers on the Matsuno household with six naughty and mischievous sons (who are sextuplets). All of the sextuplets, including the eldest Osomatsu, are all in love with the same girl, Totoko. The original Osomatsu-kun series followed the family when the sons were 10 years old. Mr. Osomatsu re-imagines the original manga and TV anime with the sextuplets as adults.

The first Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in October 2015, and Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The second Mr. Osomatsu anime season premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo and TV Aichi in October 2017. The series also inspired a film and various videos.

Viz Media acquired the digital streaming, electronic sell-through, home video, and merchandise rights for the Mr. Osomatsu anime, including the second season. Viz Media is releasing the anime with an English dub.