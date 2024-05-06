Shonengahosha's Nekopanchi Magazine Switches to Bimonthly Release; Asa Kuwayoshi Launches New Manga in Next Issue

Kuwayoshi launches Mofu Mofu Yashiki no Neko to Ore manga in magazine's 213th issue on July 22

The 212th issue of Shonengahosha 's Nekopanchi ( Neko Punch ) magazine announced on April 15 that the magazine will switch from monthly to a bimonthly release (releasing every other month), starting in the 213th issue, which will ship on July 22. The magazine will also change to a bigger B6 (182mm x 128mm) size starting in the next issue.

Manga author Asa Kuwayoshi will also launch a new manga titled Mofu Mofu Yashiki no Neko to Ore (The Fluffy Mansion Cat and Me) in Nekopanchi magazine's next issue. Kuwayoshi also announced the new manga on their X (formerly Twitter ) account.

The manga tells the story of a boy and a "bakeneko" (goblin cat) that surpasses the beauty of a young girl, and their exciting life of secretly living together.

Kuwayoshi launched the Granny Girl Hinata-chan ( Rōjoteki Shōjo Hinata-chan ) manga in Coamix 's Monthly Comic Zenon magazine in 2015. The manga ended in its 11th compiled book volume that shipped in June 2022. KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki publishes the manga in English digitally.

Shonengahosha launched the Nekopanchi magazine in 2006, and the magazine is dedicated to publishing a wide range of cat-loving stories.