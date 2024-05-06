BLUELOCK Anime's 2nd Season Premieres in October

Anime's 1st season premiered in October 2022

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the television anime of Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura 's BLUELOCK soccer manga revealed on Monday that the series' second season will air in October. Nomura drew a "surprise illustration" to commemorate the second season's premiere date announcement.

The anime's 24-episode first season premiered in Japan in October 2022 on TV Asahi and its affiliates in the NUMAnimation programming block. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired, and is also streaming an English dub .

The anime film of Kōta Sannomiya 's BLUELOCK -Episode Nagi- spinoff manga premiered in Japan on April 19. The film sold 337,000 tickets to earn 463 million yen (about US$2.99 million) in its first three days, and ranked at #2 in the Japanese box office in its opening weekend. The film will premiere in North America on June 28. The spinoff manga focuses on Seishirō Nagi before he enters the titular Blue Lock facility. Kodansha USA Publishing announced in October it will start releasing the spinoff manga in print in fall 2024.

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha will publish the manga's 29th compiled book volume on May 16. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

