Yū Shimizu, Asagi Tōsaka's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novels End in 16th Volume

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy

Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai

The 15th volume ofand's) light novel series revealed on April 25 that the novel series will end in its 16th volume. The final volume's release date has not been announced.

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019.

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

The novels' anime adaptation premiered on October 2 on TV in Japan, after streaming early on the ABEMA service on September 25. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired and streamed an English dub.

Source: The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy light novel volume 15





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.