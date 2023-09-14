The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Anime Premieres on October 2 with Early Debut on September 25

Video announcement features Shary

The official Twitter account for the television anime based on Yū Shimizu and Asagi Tōsaka 's The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy ( Seiken Gakuin no Maken Tsukai ) light novels announced on Thursday that the anime will premieres on October 2 on TV Tokyo at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, October 3) before airing on other networks. ABEMA will stream the anime early on September 25 at 1:30 a.m. JST (effectively, September 24). The account's announcement features a video from Shary, voiced by Arisa Nakada :

⚔️TVアニメ「#聖剣学院の魔剣使い」放送日決定⚔️ テレビ東京:10月2日(月) 深夜1時30分〜 BSフジ:10月5日(木)深夜0時30分〜 ABEMA見放題配信:9月25日(月)深夜1時30分〜 (プレミアム会員限定) ABEMA1週間無料配信:10月2日(月) 深夜2時00分～ 他 詳しくは #シャーリ の動画をご覧ください！ #せまつか(@SEIKEN_MAKEN)September 14

©Yu Shimizu, Asagi Tohsaka／KADOKAWA／Excalibur Academy Project

The anime stars:

Hiroyuki Morita is directing the anime at Passione . Takayuki Noguchi is in charge of character design, based on Asagi Tōsaka and Asuka Keigen 's original designs. Yuuji Nomi is composing the music. Hisayoshi Hirasawa is the sound director.

Additional staff includes:

© 志瑞祐・遠坂あさぎ／ＫＡＤＯＫＡＷＡ／聖剣学院の魔剣使い製作委員会

will perform the opening theme song "Sen-nen Ai" (Thousand Year Love), and singer-songwriter Kaho will perform the ending theme song "Yururi" (Leisurely).

Yen Press is publishing the light novels in English, and it describes the story:

Awakening from magical stasis after a thousand years, the Dark Lord Leonis suddenly finds himself in the body of a ten-year-old boy! He quickly meets Riselia, a girl confronting the Voids, creatures that have nearly exterminated humanity. Determined to uncover the mysteries of this strange new era, Leonis enrolls in Excalibur Academy, a school that trains students to fight back against these enigmatic monsters. Could the Voids hold some connection to Leonis's past?

Kadokawa published the first volume of Shimizu's novel series with Tōsaka's illustrations in May 2019, and the novels are ongoing.

Asuka Keigen launched a manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in November 2019, and the series is ongoing.

Source: The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy anime's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.