Viz Media Adds Minoji Kurata's Apothecary Diaries Manga, New Series from Inio Asano, Paru Itagaki, More

Viz Media announced on Friday that it has licensed the following manga titles for print in English. The titles are scheduled for release in Fall 2026:

The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace ( Kusuriya no Hitorigoto: Mao Mao no Kōkyū Nazotoki Techō )

The official manga adaptation of the light novel! Including a bonus story and color art, The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace , Vol. 1, with story by Hyuganatsu , art by Minoji Kurata , and character design by Touko Shino , releases Fall 2026.

mangaStory & Art:, Original creator:, original character design:Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Viz Media noted that The Apothecary Diaries ' original creator prefers the name " Hyuganatsu ." Other spelling renditions have appeared on official English-language releases, including the light novel series.

The Apothecary Diaries: Maomao’s Notes on the Inner Palace had 220,000 copies in circulation between April 2024 and March 2025, according to the May issue of The Tsukuru Shuppan's Tsukuru magazine, one of the highest for publisher Shogakukan . The series was nominated in last year's Shogakukan Manga Awards.

Title: Call of the Night : Paradise Arc ( Yofukashi no Uta -Rakuen-hen-) manga

Creator(s): Story & Art: Kotoyama

Release Date: Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

A long-awaited bonus volume that provides a look into the future of the characters after the conclusion of the beloved manga series. Ko embarks on a life of vampire hunting!

Kotoyama ended the Call of the Night : Paradise Arc manga in August 2025. The short manga ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine.

Title: Heroes (Yūsha-tachi) manga

Creator(s): Story & Art: Inio Asano

Release Date: Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

From Goodnight Punpun creator Inio Asano comes a new take on adventure comics. A band of heroes gathers from across the realm to defeat the dread darkness that threatens the kingdom. When the quest ends, how many “heroes” really remain? Heroes, with interiors printed in black and red ink, releases Fall 2026.

Asano published the full-color Heroes manga's first chapter in 2015, and a second chapter in 2016 in Shogakukan 's Hibana magazine. The series returned in 2018 as a one-volume mini-series on Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app.

Title: Sound of a Blink ( Mabataki no Oto ) manga

Creator(s): Story & Art: Shūzō Oshimi

Release Date: Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

From acclaimed creator Shūzō Oshimi comes a raw, intimate, coming-of-age memoir about family, guilt, and facing a future shaped by tragedy.

Oshimi launched the Sound of a Blink manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine on December 13.

Witching Hour ( Ushimitsu Gao )

Megumi is cheating on her husband with a ghost! With her marriage reduced to routine, an otherworldly lover offers intimacy she can't resist, but this ghostly affair may soon be exposed.

mangaStory & Art:Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Itagaki launched Witching Hour on Akita Publishing 's Champion Cross platform in October 2024. Itagaki's past works include SANDA and BEASTARS , both adapted into anime series.

Title: The Amazing Digital Circus manga

Creator(s): Art by Sakura, story by Glitch Productions and Gooseworx

Release Date: Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

The series follows the adventures of Pomni, a normal woman who unexplainably becomes trapped in a virtual reality with five other humans and is subject to the whims of a wacky AI and their own personal traumas.

The Amazing Digital Circus Australian independent animated series premiered on YouTube in 2023, where the pilot episode became one of the platform's most-watched animation pilots and was later nominated for an Annie Award in 2024. The series also streams on Netflix . The first volume of Sakura's manga adaptation debuted in Japan in September 2025.

Title: Albus Changes the World ( Kaiten no Albus ) manga

Creator(s): Story: Akihisa Maki , Art: Miki Yatsubo

Release Date: Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

With the power to turn back time, Albus the Hero is speed-running his adventure to beat the Demon Lord, but what does a “perfect” ending cost?

Albus Changes the World launched in Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine in May 2024. The series was one of the top 20 print manga in Next Manga Awards 2025 (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō).

The Seaside Where Dragon Boys Dwell ( Shiokaze to Ryū no Sumika )

While living with her uncle in a town known for its dragon folk, Mizuka meets a dragon boy named Tenshin. Can they be more than strangers, or will their differences prove to be too much?

mangaStory & Art:Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Shima launched the The Seaside Where Dragon Boys Dwell manga in Hakusensha 's LaLa magazine in October 2024. The series ranked #5 in the 2026 Kono Manga ga Sugoi! list for female readers.

Title: Yakuza vs. Cat ( Oyaji vs. Nyankichi ) manga

Creator(s): Story & Art: Yori Katakura

Release Date: Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Description:

Ex-yakuza leader Hisahide wants a life of quiet solitude but is rudely interrupted by a new opponent: a fearsome…stray cat?! As the two fight for dominance, who will be the ultimate boss of the house?

Publisher Shogakukan released the first manga volume in June 2023.

After moving in, high schooler Kori finds out her apartment is haunted by Mu, a Shiba Inu ghost. Like fire and ice, Kori and Mu are at odds. Can the two learn to co-exist, and even become friends?

mangaStory & Art:Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Viz Media licensed Shiba Inu Rooms for digital release in 2025. The series is also published on the MangaPlus app.

And Then There Were None (Soshite Dare mo Inakunatta)

Agatha Christie 's best-selling mystery classic is now a manga! Ten strangers are trapped on an island with a killer in their midst...

mangaStory:, Adapted by: Aya NikaidoFall 2026 (volume 1)

Hayakawa Publishing released the three-volume manga series in February 2025.

A red-haired princess loses her family and her kingdom… Now she must rise and fight for her throne! Princess Yona lives an ideal life as the only princess of her kingdom. Doted on by her father, the king, and protected by her faithful guard Hak, she cherishes the time spent with the man she loves, Su-won. But everything changes on her 16th birthday when tragedy strikes her family! Yona reels from the shock of witnessing a loved one's murder and having to fight for her life. With Hak's help, she flees the palace and struggles to survive while evading her enemy's forces. But where will this displaced princess go when all the paths before her are uncertain?

mangaStory & Art:Fall 2026 (volume 1)

Viz Media licensed Mizuho Kusanagi in 2015. The fantasy series ended on December 19, and a sequel to the 2014 anime series is currently in the works.

Viz Media also announced four box set releases for its current manga roster. Viz will release the final 22 volumes of My Hero Academia manga series in My Hero Academia Box Set 2.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Complete Box Set will include the entire 30-volume manga series, Volume 0, and a double-sided poster.

The five-volume Black Torch manga series and a new exclusive double-sided poster are collected in the Black Torch Complete Box Set.

The new One Piece Box Set 5: Wano to Egghead box set collects volumes 91-111, covering the Wano and Egghead arcs. The box set also bundles a double-sided poster and an exclusive One Piece Card Game play mat.

All of the box sets are also slated for release in Fall 2026.

Source: Viz Media's official X account