BEASTARS Creator Paru Itagaki Launches New Horror Manga

BEASTARS artist Paru Itagaki launched a new manga series titled Ushimitsu Gao on Akita Publishing 's Champion Cross platform on Wednesday. The first chapter is available to read now.

The story follows 33-year-old housewife Megumi Sano, who has strong spiritual sensitivity. One night, while having sex with her husband, a ghost suddenly appears in her room. She feels humiliated instead of terrified after the ghost witnesses her boring sex life with her husband. The ghost begins appearing in their bedroom nightly.

Itagaki's SANDA manga has been green-lit for an anime adaptation. Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion in July 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in December 2021, and the 16th volume on August 8.

Itagaki launched her BEASTARS manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. The manga ended in October 2020.

The first television anime of BEASTARS debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon in October 2019. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan in March 2020. The anime's second season premiered in January and again aired in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block. Netflix debuted the second season outside Japan in July 2021. The anime's final season will premiere on Netflix in December, and will be split into two cours (quarter of the year).

Itagaki launched the Drip Drip ( Bota Bota ) manga mini-series in December 2020, and ended in February 2021. The manga's single volume released in Japan in April 2021, and Viz Media published the manga volume in English in October 2022.

Source: Champion Cross