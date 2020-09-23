Beastars Manga Ends in 3 Chapters, Anime Casts Yuuki Kaji

This year's 43rd issue of Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine revealed on Thursday that Paru Itagaki 's BEASTARS manga will end in three chapters. It there is no break, the manga will end in October. Itagaki posted an illustration on Twitter for the announcement.

The magazine also revealed that Yuuki Kaji ( Attack on Titan 's Eren, My Hero Academia 's Todoroki, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable 's Koichi) will voice the character Pina in the anime adaptation's upcoming second season.

Weekly Shōnen Champion had revealed in August that the manga was "right before its climax." Itagaki had teased in January that the "end was in sight" for the manga.

Itagaki launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in September 2016. Akita Shoten published the manga's 20th volume on August 6. The 21st volume will ship on October 8.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

At a high school where the students are literally divided into predators and prey, it's personal relationships that maintain the fragile peace. Who among them is a Beastar—an academic and social role model destined to become a leader in a society naturally rife with mistrust? Last night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student was killed and eaten. Among the members of the drama club, the herbivores' suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Legoshi, a large wolf. But he wouldn't hurt a fly—or would he? And will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?

The first television anime based on the manga debuted on Netflix in Japan and on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block and on TV Nishinippon last October. The season debuted on Netflix outside of Japan on March 13. The anime's second season will premiere in January 2021 and again air in Japan on Fuji TV 's [ +Ultra ] programming block.